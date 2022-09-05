Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NABARD approves 11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao

NABARD approves 11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 02:42 AM IST

On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.

On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods. (HT PHOTO )
On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods. (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village.

Over the last two months, four people were swept away in flash floods in the rivulet.

In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of 11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”

Tewari said people of the Kharar assembly constituency, five km away from Chandigarh, are cut off from the rest of the world during rain.

He said the bridges were a long-pending demand of the people of the area.

On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.

On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from Sectors 11, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 44, 45, 48, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran. (HT File)

    Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern

    The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.

  • In a statement, PU said that the students of Girls’ Hostel 4 are sitting on a protest to protest against certain issues they are unhappy about (HT PHOTO)

    Ahead polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests

    Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.

  • The varsity had earlier written to PGIMER, seeking extension in the interim relief that would have allowed fresh admissions in the MSc nuclear medicine course this year, the admissions for which have been kept in abeyance by PU. (HT File)

    PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University

    Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.

  • A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. (HT File/Representational image)

    Punjab AIG’s son caught with illegal weapon

    The son of a Punjab Police Service officer, who is currently posted as assistant inspector general litigation in Chandigarh, at Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light- point on Saturday evening. The jeep, bearing a temporary registration number, was being driven by Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, and owns a music company.

  • At least 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down, from 50 metres above the ground, during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening. (HT File)

    Joyride turns into horror at Mohali fair, 5 kids among 10 hurt

    At least 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down, from 50 metres above the ground, during an ongoing fete at Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, on Sunday evening. The injured have been admitted at the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Jyoti Sharma, 33, her daughter Manya Sharma, 13, Sonam, 32, Rajbir Dhabra, 10, Bani Wadhwa, 12, are undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out