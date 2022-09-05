NABARD approves ₹11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao
On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved ₹11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village.
Over the last two months, four people were swept away in flash floods in the rivulet.
In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of ₹11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”
Tewari said people of the Kharar assembly constituency, five km away from Chandigarh, are cut off from the rest of the world during rain.
He said the bridges were a long-pending demand of the people of the area.
On August 14, the former sarpanch and her husband were washed away in a flash flood in Patiala Ki Rao rivulet on Tanda-Koraran Road.
On July 8, a cab driver and a woman passenger were also swept away following flash floods.
