Nabha gangrape: Vice-principal, librarian suspended, 2 guest lecturers sacked for negligence

On the findings of a three-member committee formed to probe the gangrape of a first-year student at Government Ripudaman College in Nabha, the director, Punjab higher education department, has dismissed two guest lecturers and suspended the vice-principal and librarian for “gross negligence”. The accused were having college library cards which helped them in getting easy access to the college premises.

College principal Hartej Kaur has been asked to report at the higher education directorate office in Chandigarh till further orders.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A three-member committee was constituted to investigate the role of the college staff after a fist-year students was gangraped on the campus on March 27 by three outsiders. The accused have already been arrested.

ALSO READ | 3rd accused in 18-yr-old’s gang rape at Nabha college held

Confirming the development, Amrit Singh, director, higher education, said the action has been taken based on the report submitted by the three-member committee.

“The committee has found gross negligence on the part of vice-principal Aradhana Kamra and librarian Charanjeet Kaur, while two guest faculty lecturers Karampreet Kaur and Narinder Singh did not perform their duty properly. We have transferred the principal as overall responsibility to run the college lies with the head of the institution,” he said.

The librarian’s role is suspected in issuing the library cards to outsiders. The accused were having college library cards which helped them in getting easy access to the college premises.

ALSO READ | Outsider menace: Nabha college beefs up security after student’s gangrape

“All three arrested accused had library cards of the college, issued by the librarian. This allowed the entry of the accused on the college campus,” said a senior official of the department of higher education, who was privy to the inquiry report.

The above-quoted official further said that one of two guest lecturers – who have already been dismissed – did not take the scheduled class which was adjacent to the room where the alleged gang rape took place. Besides, the other guest lecturer, who was tasked with maintaining the discipline in the college, did not perform the assigned duty well, the official added.