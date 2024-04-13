3rd accused in 18-yr-old’s gang rape at Nabha college held

The police on Friday arrested the third accused for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old student on a government college premises in Nabha. An FIR in the incident was lodged on April 8, and two accused, Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh, had already been arrested. The police on Friday arrested the third accused for allegedly gang-raping an 18-year-old student on a government college premises in Nabha. An FIR in the incident was lodged on April 8, and two accused, Davinder Singh and Ravneet Singh, had already been arrested. (Representational image)

The third accused has been identified as Harry, a resident of Nabha town. A three-member committee, which includes two government college principals, has already been constituted to investigate the matter. The committee was constituted by the department of higher education to find out any negligence on the part of the college authorities.

The committee members visited the college campus to investigate the matter today.

Ashwani Bhalla, deputy director, higher education department, said the department formed the three-member committee as soon the matter came to their notice. “It is a serious matter. The three-member committee will soon submit their report and action will be taken accordingly,” said Bhalla.

Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarfraz Alam while addressing a press conference on Friday said that all three accused had been arrested and the section 3 (2) of the SC/ST Act had already been added as the victim belonged to a reserved category.

The SP said Davinder Singh, who was known to her, called her to a room above the college principal’s office. “At first, only Davinder was present in the room. After some time, two other accused entered the room, and one of them locked the door. Thereafter, all three accused raped her,” said the Patiala SP.

Police sources informed that the investigation of the case has been transferred to a DSP-level officer from the SHO Nabha Kotwali.

Blaming the authority for the incident, the students of the college held a protest outside the main gate of the college today. The protesting students locked the main gate of the college. Ranvir Kurar, president, Punjab Students Union, said, “This incident will be remembered as a black day in history. The incident had exposed the security arrangements in colleges in the state.”