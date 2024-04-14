Outsider menace: Nabha college beefs up security after student’s gangrape

Acting after the horrific gangrape of a student, Government Ripudaman College has changed the agency providing on-campus security. A first-year student was gangraped by three outsiders on March 27. (HT File)

A first-year student was gangraped by three outsiders on March 27.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

College principal Hartej Kaur confirmed that they have hired a new agency for security. Ironically, the principal disclosed that there had been complaints of outsiders roaming on campus even before the crime.

“Now, we have three guards to check the entry of outsiders. We have changed the old security agency as there were reports that the outsiders continued to have easy access to the campus even after the incident,” said Kaur.

Admitting the entry of outsiders, she said that the college authorities had, in the past, plugged holes on the boundary walls of the campus and even requested the station house officer to make rounds of the campus to deter entry of outsiders.

When asked about the status of closed-circuit television cameras on campus, she said that they had installed a few, covering some parts of the campus while they had requested a grant to install more. However, they were yet to receive the grant.

She added that the college also — apart from the committee constituted by the government — formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter and find out lapses, if any.

Ashwani Bhalla, deputy director, higher education department, said the committee will look into whether the University Grant Commission (UGC) guidelines on such issues were being followed or not. He confirmed that the committee was yet to submit the report.