Nabha MLA ‘gets stick’ over Dalit deputy CM post demand

Nabha MLA Dev Mann’s demand for a Dalit deputy chief minister and his self-projection as a contender for the post has not gone down well with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top brass. Dev Mann’s close aides have alleged that he was being sidelined in the district, with Jasvir Singh Jassi Sohiwala, chairman of the district planning board, calling the shots.

“No official in Nabha is paying heed to MLA Dev Mann and his team members,” said his close aide, who didn’t want to be named. “All district administration offices have been asked to ignore Dev Mann,” he alleged.

Recently, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who is the secretary of the district planning board, convened a meeting of all departments which was chaired by Jassi Sohiwala. Dev Mann’s name did not appear anywhere in the invite for the meeting.

In a recent interview, Dev Mann had said the Dalit community should get its due for standing with the party and projected himself as a contender for the deputy CM’s post. “There are many deserving Dalit leaders, including me, to be a deputy CM,” he had said.

AAP spokesman Malwinder Singh Kang said the demand by the MLA was not in good spirit, as the party had given due representation to every section in the government and the party. “After CM, the number two in the cabinet is a Dalit, the party president is also Dalit. Other castes have also got a fair share”, Kang said.

A top official in the district administration, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “There is a clear-cut message from the AAP top brass not to take calls from Dev Mann.

Interestingly, Dev Mann and Sohiwala were both ticket aspirants from Nabha. While Dev Mann got the ticket and won the elections, Sohiwala was adjusted as chairman of the district planning board.

On his part, Jassi downplayed the issue and said as a disciplined soldier of the party, he was undertaking the assignment given to him. “I have chaired a meeting of the planning board to finalise ₹25 crore projects for Nabha,” he said.

While Dev Mann did not answer to HT’s calls and texts, his close aide confirmed that the MLA was upset. “He (Dev Mann) knows he has done wrong by making this demand. He is regretting it,” said an aide of the MLA.

Kang, however, denied Dev Mann was being sidelined. “It’s wrong to say that the government has sidelined Dev Mann. He (Mann) is doing his duty (as a legislator), while Jassi is fulfilling his responsibilities as the planning board chairman”, he said.

