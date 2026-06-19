Nabin begins maiden Punjab tour on June 20 to bolster BJP’s poll push

Gearing up to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections on its own, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sharpen its campaign, with national president Nitin Nabin embarking on a three-day maiden tour of the state from June 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to sharpen its campaign, with national president Nitin Nabin embarking on a three-day maiden tour of Punjab from June 20.

Packed with religious engagements, organisational meetings and outreach interactions with various sections of society, the visit is aimed at energising the party cadre and reviewing the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming electoral battle.

The visit comes close on the heels of the BJP appointing Kewal Dhillon as the new president of the Punjab BJP. Nabin, along with Union home minister Amit Shah, recently also chaired a meeting of the Punjab BJP core group in the national capital.

According to Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin, Nabin will begin his Punjab tour from Amritsar by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Temple before proceeding to Jalandhar for an overnight stay. In Amritsar, Nabin will also visit Jallianwala Bagh.

On June 21, the BJP chief will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Thereafter, he will travel to Ludhiana where he will formally inaugurate the district BJP office on Dugri Road and address an extensive organisational meeting of sub-circle in-charges and senior party functionaries. In the evening, he is scheduled to interact with industrialists and representatives of the business community.

On June 22, Nabin will hold a series of crucial organisational meetings, beginning with interactions with MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs and youth representatives.

Nabin will also visit the house of Sardara Singh Johal, former chancellor of Central University Bathinda and a leading agricultural economist of the country.

In Ludhiana, he will also address a Youth Conclave and separately meet state office-bearers, district presidents and members of the Punjab BJP core group to review the party’s organisational preparedness and election strategy. In the evening, he is likely to attend a dinner hosted by state BJP chief Kewal Dhillon.

Senior BJP leaders said the national president was expected to take detailed feedback from grassroots workers and senior leaders on organisational expansion, booth-level strengthening and issues likely to dominate the assembly election campaign.

The meetings are also expected to focus on expanding the party’s presence across Punjab and fine-tuning its electoral strategy.

Punjab BJP general secretary Parminder Brar said the visit will provide fresh momentum to the party’s organisational expansion in the state and further strengthen its outreach among different sections of society. He said BJP workers across Punjab were enthusiastic about welcoming the national president and were fully prepared to make the visit a grand success.