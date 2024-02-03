Nadda blows Lok Sabha poll bugle at Dharamshala rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a rally at Dharamshala, urging people to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and propel India to a “developed nation”. (From left) Union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, BJP national president JP Nadda and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur during a public rally at Dharamshala on Saturday (PTI)

“In the past, India was seen as a weak nation but that image has changed under PM Modi since 2014. Be it the education sector, health care or any other sector, our country has taken a giant leap forward under his leadership and is moving towards becoming a self-reliant’ country,” said Nadda during his address at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala. Scores of BJP workers and supporters had gathered for the rally.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The rally was attended by Union minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP leader and Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap, among other leaders.

“Earlier, India was seen as a country of scams and corruption. But now, the country has become an example of strength and development. This is the new India under PM Modi,” said Nadda.

Nadda said that every section of the society has been uplifted under Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas”.

“Interim budget was presented two days ago and it has been decided that the heath cover under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme would be extended to all Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers, and helpers. Also, the rooftop solar programme of the Union government will enable one crore houses to get 300 units of free electricity every month, and they can sell their excess generation to the grid,” he said.

Nadda said that it was after 500 years of struggle that the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place under the leadership of Modi.

While criticising the Congress government for denying the financial assistance provided by the Union government last year to deal with the disaster, Nadda said that ₹1,782 crore were given by the Centre to the Himachal government immediately.

He added that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its poll promises and guarantees in Himachal.

Nadda attacked the INDIA bloc and called it an alliance of “corrupt and political families”.