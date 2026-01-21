Naddi Zipline will enhance global appeal of D’shala, McLeodganj: Stakeholders

The tourism stakeholders in Dharamshala have hailed the state cabinet’s approval of the Naddi Zipline project, saying it will play a vital role in diversifying the tourism attractions and enhancing the hill town’s global appeal. The proposed zipline, spanning a total length of 4,300 metres, will pass through the scenic Bal Valley, connecting culturally significant locations including Gallu Devi Temple, Ball Village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad. (HT File)

The Himachal Pradesh Rapid Transport Development Corporation (RTDC) will develop Asia’s longest eco-adventure zipline project at Naddi, near Dharamshala. The state cabinet on Monday gave nod for the construction of a 4.3-kilometre-long Naddi Zipline Project near Dharamsala in Kangra district at an estimated cost of ₹7.41 crore.

The proposed zipline will pass through the scenic Bal Valley, connecting culturally significant locations including Gallu Devi Temple, Ball Village, Naddi and Maggie Point Khad.

President of hotel and restaurant association Dharamshala, Ashwani Bamba, said, “The Naddi Zipline project will not only enhance the global appeal of Dharamshala and McLeodganj but will also create employment and livelihood opportunities for local youth. We will actively promote this initiative at national and international levels, while ensuring responsible, sustainable, and well-informed tourism growth for the region.”

Varun Thakur, Kangra district president of the Joint Action Committee of the All Himachal Taxi Association, said, “The Naddi zipline is set to give a major boost to adventure tourism in the region. It will attract adventure enthusiasts and further enrich Dharamshala’s tourism landscape.”

The RTDC board of directors, during its meeting held on August 6, 2025, had recommended the project to the state government for final approval. Notably, this will be the first ropeway-based adventure project in Himachal to be executed under the Swiss Challenge model.

The association members also said that the cabinet’s decision to restore and support subsidised air services connecting Shimla, Dharamshala, and Delhi, is a highly commendable step. “Affordable and reliable air connectivity is crucial for a hill state like Himachal Pradesh and will significantly benefit tourism, business travel, emergency services, and overall economic activity, especially during peak and winter seasons,” they said.