Nanak Singh posted as Patiala DIG, Varun named SSP

Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer orders for nine IPS and one PPS officer. Varun Sharma has been posted as the new Patiala senior superintendent of police, in place of Nanak Singh, who is due for promotion. Nanak has been posted as deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Patiala. According to the orders issued by the home department, Special DGP Varinder Kumar, who was awaiting posting after his removal as chief director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau almost two and half months ago, has now been posted as Special DGP (Human Rights). (HT File)

Varun also heads the new special investigation team (SIT) tasked with probing drug charges against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Varun was posted as AIG (Provisioning), Punjab, Chandigarh, and, in addition, SSP, Sadak Surakhya Force.

According to the orders issued by the home department, Special DGP Varinder Kumar, who was awaiting posting after his removal as chief director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau almost two and half months ago, has now been posted as Special DGP (Human Rights).

The government has also posted RK Jaiswal as ADGP (NRI wing), taking additional charge from Praveen Kumar Sinha. Jaiswal was also awaiting posting after his removal as intelligence chief.

Sinha will continue to hold the charges of the intelligence chief as well as chief director, vigilance bureau.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who was also awaiting posting after his removal as commissioner of police, Ludhiana, has now been posted as DIG (Provisioning).

Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh has been posted as AIG (NRI wing) and Commandant ISTC, Kapurthala. Khakh was also awaiting posting after his removal as SSP Jalandhar Rural.

Tushar Gupta, who was also awaiting posting after his removal as SSP, Muktsar, has now been posted as AIG (provisioning) and SSP Sadak Surakya Force.

Bathinda DIG Harjeet Singh has also been given the additional charge of DIG (Training) whereas SSP (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh has now been given the additional charge of AIG (Welfare).