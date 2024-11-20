Menu Explore
Narco, arms smuggling cartel busted in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 20, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Punjab Police will take stern action against organised crime and illegal weapons smuggling networks. It is working to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward linkages

Police on Tuesday busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel in three operations and apprehended five persons from whom three Glock pistols, a .32 bore pistol & 3.97kg heroin were recovered.

Police on Tuesday busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel in three operations and apprehended five persons from whom three Glock pistols, a .32 bore pistol & 3.97kg heroin were recovered. (HT File)
Police on Tuesday busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel in three operations and apprehended five persons from whom three Glock pistols, a .32 bore pistol & 3.97kg heroin were recovered. (HT File)

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, “The arrested persons were in contact with Pakistan-based operatives and using drones to smuggle drugs and arms into India. More arrests are likely. Punjab Police will take stern action against organised crime and illegal weapons smuggling networks. It is working to uncover the entire network, following both forward and backward linkages.”

