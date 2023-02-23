Narco-terror module busted in Srinagar, 3 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has unearthed a narco-terror module and arrested three persons. The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has unearthed a narco-terror module and arrested three persons. The police said the module was being operated from the Central Jail, Srinagar. (Representational image)

The police said the module was being operated from the Central Jail, Srinagar, by the “handlers” who were in touch with terror organisations based in Pakistan and managed to smuggle 24 kg of narcotics and money was used for terror activities.

A police spokesman said the raids were aimed at targeting the financial networks of terror outfits with an aim at destroying its ecosystem and support structure completely. “Three members of the syndicate, including a woman, have so far been arrested.”

The spokesman said that on Tuesday searches were conducted at multiple locations in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla.

“Four premises of narco-terror suspects in different districts of Kashmir were searched, residential premises of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Padgampora, Awantipora, Danish Farooq of Nasrullapora, Budgam, Abdul Rashid Mir of Amargrah, Sopore and Ovais Gul Bhat of Anantnag, in compliance to search warrant obtained from the court of special judge, designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, in connection with investigation of case registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” the police spokesman said.

He said that the investigation of the case has so far unearthed a narco-terror module that was being operated by proscribed terrorist organisations across the border in coordination with handlers based in Central Jail, Srinagar.

“Investigations established that the syndicate had succeeded in smuggling around 24 kg of narcotics from Pakistan, transported it to different places through human couriers, sold it to dealers at different places, collected the sale proceeds, and used a large portion of the proceeds for prohibited activities for supporting and nurturing terror activities. The narcotics proceeds were used for personal financial enrichment of members of the syndicate, besides huge narcotic proceeds were channelised to support and finance terror activities in the Valley,” he added.