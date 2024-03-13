Narrow escape for 4 in Chandigarh’s Sector 21 as power meter catches fire

A fire broke out in the electricity meter of House Number 2036 in Sector 21 on Tuesday morning, trapping four residents of the building. The fire brigade received a call at 10.17 am about smoke emanating from an electricity meter. (Getty Images/Hemera)

Thick black smoke had reached the first floor by the time a fire tender rushed to the spot. Firemen with the help of a ladder rescued all four occupants and doused the fire. No one was hurt, said fire wing officials.