Narrow escape for bouncer in Zirakpur shooting, 4 booked

Police on Tuesday booked four-unidentified men for firing two gunshots at a bouncer, who had managed to escape unhurt, in Zirakpur.

A complaint has been lodged by the victim, Abhishek Khairwal of Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur.

In his complaint, Abhishek said, “On Tuesday afternoon, I was sitting at a staircase in the market when a grey-colour Honda Amaze car stopped in front of me. Two men came out of the car and sat next to me. They started demanding ₹2,700 from me, which I refused to pay. Two more men arrived and they began forcing me to sit inside the car. I managed to escape and I entered the office of a property dealer, when the men fired two gun shots with the motive to kill me.”

“Though I and the property dealer remained unhurt, the bullets hit the office’s glass door. The men then fled from the spot and I called the police”, the victim, who used to work as a bouncer added.

Though the unidentified men fled from the spot after the incident, the police team from Zirakpur police station, led by station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepinder Singh, managed to trace their car’s registration number and retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident.

Sharining details, Singh said, “A case has been registered against four unidentified men and car’s owner, at Zirakpur police station, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. We have identified the faces of the men through footage and investigation. Efforts are being made to nab them.”

“The preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek is familiar to the accused and they had some old connections. Before firing the gunshots, the accused were seen talking to Abhishek, twice, for around ten minutes each.”

As per sources, the accused tried to recover drug-related money from the victim.