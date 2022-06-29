Narrow escape for bouncer in Zirakpur shooting, 4 booked
Police on Tuesday booked four-unidentified men for firing two gunshots at a bouncer, who had managed to escape unhurt, in Zirakpur.
A complaint has been lodged by the victim, Abhishek Khairwal of Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur.
In his complaint, Abhishek said, “On Tuesday afternoon, I was sitting at a staircase in the market when a grey-colour Honda Amaze car stopped in front of me. Two men came out of the car and sat next to me. They started demanding ₹2,700 from me, which I refused to pay. Two more men arrived and they began forcing me to sit inside the car. I managed to escape and I entered the office of a property dealer, when the men fired two gun shots with the motive to kill me.”
“Though I and the property dealer remained unhurt, the bullets hit the office’s glass door. The men then fled from the spot and I called the police”, the victim, who used to work as a bouncer added.
Though the unidentified men fled from the spot after the incident, the police team from Zirakpur police station, led by station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepinder Singh, managed to trace their car’s registration number and retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident.
Sharining details, Singh said, “A case has been registered against four unidentified men and car’s owner, at Zirakpur police station, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. We have identified the faces of the men through footage and investigation. Efforts are being made to nab them.”
“The preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek is familiar to the accused and they had some old connections. Before firing the gunshots, the accused were seen talking to Abhishek, twice, for around ten minutes each.”
As per sources, the accused tried to recover drug-related money from the victim.
-
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
-
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
-
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
-
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
-
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
