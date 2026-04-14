Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan: LG Sinha pushes for strict measures to tackle drug menace

The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to prepare a list of top drug peddlers in all the police stations and ensure action to dismantle drug networks within 30 days. J&K LG Manoj Sinha (File)

“Adopt a focused and time-bound approach for complete elimination of drug syndicate,” said Sinha, while addressing an awareness rally at Kathua stadium under 100 days Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan. The LG called upon every citizen, every Kathua family, to rise and unite against drug abuse.

The campaign was launched by Sinha from Jammu city on April 11 where the maiden rally was held.

He further said that a groundbreaking standard operating procedure, recently notified, will ruthlessly crush smugglers by revoking their passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, and arms licenses. “Under the NDPS Act, we will confiscate all movable and immovable assets, freeze bank accounts, and launch exhaustive financial probes. I want to assure the people of Jammu Kashmir that no perpetrator will escape justice,” Sinha said.

He also called upon women’s self-help groups to form a “women vigilance squad” for monitoring the drug abuse cases and informing senior officials about the activities in their areas. “Next three months won’t just run an anti-drugs campaign but they will sow seeds for a lasting change in J&K,” he said.

“A drug-free J&K will emerge not from one person, but from collective action. Let’s build a J&K where our youth’s energy illuminates the world, not destroys itself. Let us confront this challenge with unyielding resolve,” he said.

The LG further said that our future won’t be scripted in documents but forged through decisions of this people’s movement in the next three months. “We have crafted a well-planned 100-day roadmap- six phased steps fuelling systematic resolve. Month one ignites awareness and mobilization; month two deepens community/family penetration; month three cements sustainability,” he added.