Nation proud of your son, Rahul Gandhi in letter to Rajouri ADC Thapa’s father

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written a letter Durga Dass, the father of Rajouri additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa, who was killed in Pakistan shelling on May 10. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

“India is proud of your son Shri Raj Kumar Thapa. He touched the lives of many through his people-centric approach and compassion for those in need,” the letter reads.

On May 10, Thapa and two of his staff members were hit by an artillery shell at his official residence near DC office in Rajouri town.