National Clean Air Programme: Punjab sees drop in particulate matter but air quality remains poor

Punjab has recorded a decline in particulate air pollution across several cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment in 2019 to reduce particulate matter (PM10) in over 130 cities by focusing on agriculture, brick kilns, transport, and waste sectors through city action plans.

According to a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation focused on revealing the trends, causes, and health impacts, as well as the solutions to air pollution in India, Punjab is among the states where cities have achieved measurable reductions in PM10 levels compared to the 2017 baseline.

Four cities in Punjab achieved the initial NCAP target of 20-30% reduction in PM10, while two cities met the revised target of a 40% reduction.

However, these gains have not translated into clean air because all monitored cities in Punjab continue to go past the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10, which has been capped at an annual average of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

The said report, Tracing the Hazy Air 2026, evaluated air quality trends up to 2025.

Amritsar shows most improvement in PM10 levels, Patiala least

City-wise data show wide variation in improvement. Amritsar recorded the sharpest decline in PM10 levels, falling from 189 µg/m³ in 2017 to 87 µg/m³ in 2025 — a reduction of more than 50%. Jalandhar saw PM10 levels drop from 178 µg/m³ to 99 µg/m³, while Ludhiana, the state’s largest industrial hub, recorded a decline from 168 µg/m³ to 104 µg/m³.

Smaller cities such as Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh also showed reductions, though pollution levels remain well above safe limits. Patiala registered the slowest improvement, with only a marginal reduction over the eight-year period.

PM 2.5 pollution still a concern

As to PM 2.5 pollution, the report flags a serious concern as out of seven monitored cities in Punjab, six exceeded the limits in 2025, placing the state among the worst performers nationally for fine particulate matter. PM 2.5 is considered more dangerous than PM10 due to its ability to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

CREA recommended a sharper focus on PM 2.5, stricter emission controls, and a regional airshed-based approach to tackle pollution that cuts across district and state boundaries.

State utilities 88% funds

Punjab has utilised about 88% of the funds released under NCAP and the Fifteenth Finance Commission air quality grants, placing it among the better-performing states in terms of expenditure. However, CREA notes that most spending continues to focus on road dust management, while major pollution sources such as industry, biomass burning and domestic fuel use receive negligible attention.