National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report in MBBS intern’s suicide in Amritsar

Taking a strong note of an incident in which an MBBS intern allegedly committed suicide at a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, after being upset over the alleged casteist remarks being passed by college teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the district administration and asked it to submit the action taken report. The victim’s mother has alleged that her daughter was upset over the casteist remarks passed by the college teachers. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

According to the information received by the Commission from the news published in the newspapers, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was upset over the casteist remarks passed by the college teachers who used to say that they would not let her become a doctor, a NCSC press statement said.

The commission asked the divisional commissioner, Jalandhar division, inspector general, border range, deputy commissioner, Amritsar, and the commissioner of police, Amritsar, to investigate the matter and submit the report.