National Conference is ready to contest polls: Farooq Abdullah

Published on Oct 28, 2022 04:36 AM IST

The Srinagar MP, who also heads the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), said that elections have even been held in adverse conditions in J&K.

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the party is ready to contest polls, whenever they are held.

“The situation has never been conducive, but still elections were held in J&K. In 2014, when major floods hit Kashmir, elections went on as planned, despite requests for postponement,” he said.

BJP leaders and Union ministers have hinted that polls might be held in spring. J&K came under governor’s rule in 2018 after the BJP withdrew support from the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP. On August 5, 2019, the Indian parliament revoked Article 370 and downgraded J&K from a state to a UT.

