National Conference protests ban on priests from accepting offerings in Kashmir shrines
The National Conference (NC) on Saturday protested against the J&K Waqf Board’s decision to ban donation boxes and stop priests from collecting offerings from people in shrines, calling it interference in religion. The party demanded immediate roll back of the order.
NC activists took out a protest rally outside NC headquarters in Nawai Subah, Srinagar, shouting slogans against the government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“The government’s interference in religion is not acceptable. Long live Islam, down with BJP,” the protesters led by youth leader Salman Sagar shouted.
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board earlier this week imposed a ban on priests and sajada nasheens (caretakers) from collecting offerings from people in major shrines and mosques managed by the board saying that it had received complaints against some people receiving donations ‘forcibly and through exploitative means’. Donation boxes in many prominent shrines have been removed while priests are being stopped from collecting offerings from people.
NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq called it religious interference aimed to malign the centuries old system of preachers and caretakers in Kashmir shrines.
“It is a strange situation where respectable people of revered shrines are being called thieves. We don’t know through which prism the government is seeing this with, but it seems like an attempt to malign Muslims, particularly sajad nasheens(caretakers of shrines), scholars and preachers,” said Sagar in a press conference.
-
Misrepresentation of facts by vested interests: J&K admn on reports of inclusion of 25 lakh voters
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is “misrepresentation of facts by vested interests”. The clarification was issued through an advertisement in local dailies after facing political backlash, including from parties perceived close to the government. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has called an all-party meeting over the issue on Monday.
-
Himachal cloudbursts: Chief secy takes stock of damages
Himachal chief secretary RD Dhiman on Saturday presided over a meeting to assess the damages caused by incessant rainfall across the state. “Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts are the worst affected districts where maximum damage has been reported,” Sharma said. Principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said 742 roads have been closed and 2,000 transformers and 172 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The chief secretary further directed HPSEB officials to restore 100% electricity supply at the earliest.
-
U.P. Congress holds various events on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniv
Uttar Pradesh Congress organised various in Lucknow and other parts of the state on the occasion of the 78th birth anniversary of the late PM Rajiv Gandhi (1944-1991) on Saturday. UP Congress's media and communication wing chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui gave this information. Various Congress workers and leaders paid floral tributes at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Kalidas Marg crossing and at other places. They distributed sweets at various road crossings and fed the poor.
-
Nadda credits double-engine govt for HP’s progress
The Himachal Pradesh government has not only ensured that Himachal emerges as a front-runner in terms of development, but also welfare of the general masses, BJP national president JP Nadda said during a public meeting held at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Saturday. The event was held as part of a series of programmes under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Nadda credited both the central and state governments for the development of the state.
-
Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year.
