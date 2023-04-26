National Conference expels ex-legislator Jabbar from party for six years

The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday removed former legislator from Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from basic membership of the party for six years.

Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar (Twitter)

For the National Conference, Ganderbal is considered its strong hold as the constituency in the past had elected three generations of Abdullah family — NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, his son Farooq Abdullah thrice in 1983, 1987 and 1996 and Omar Abdullah was elected in 2008.

Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, son of former minister late Sheikh Jabbar, had won 2014 assembly elections on the National Conference ticket from Ganderbal. He had earlier unsuccessfully contested more than two elections on the Congress ticket.

After abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Ishfaq Jabbar has been maintaining distance from the party especially after his wife Nuzhat Ishfaq got elected as the chairperson of the Ganderbal District Development Council. Nuzhat is daughter of former legislator and senior NC leader Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon. She had won the DDC elections on the PAGD ticket from Ganderbal.

“Shri Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, ex-MLA R/O Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for six years in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the JKNC general secretary,” the National Conference said in a statement.

Sheikh Ishfaq joined the National Conference in 2014, after resigning from the Congress. He is considererd close to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Ishfaq Jabbar who resigned from the police in 90’s after his father former minister Sheikh was assassinated by militants.

“I have been removed because I started raising positive criticism against the party leadership and started meeting officials, the J&K’s Lt Governor for the development of my people and Ganderbal. Unfortunately, the party leadership didn’t like that and removed me from the party,” he said adding that on April 30, the death anniversary of his father, a big rally would be held and people’s opinion would be sought on which party he should join.

