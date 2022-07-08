National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country.

Speaking during a video conferencing at the apex monitoring authority meeting presided over by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief minister Khattar said Haryana government is committed to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has envisioned to set up 11 industrial corridors across the country.

The chief minister said that Haryana has become a hub of industrialisation and that the state has been the first choice of investors.

“It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.

The chief minister urged the Union finance minister that inland container depot (along Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata industrial corridor) should be set up at Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district, saying it will benefit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab also, apart from Haryana.