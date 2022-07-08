National industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the national industrial corridor programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, leading to economic progress not only of the state but also of the country.
Speaking during a video conferencing at the apex monitoring authority meeting presided over by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief minister Khattar said Haryana government is committed to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has envisioned to set up 11 industrial corridors across the country.
The chief minister said that Haryana has become a hub of industrialisation and that the state has been the first choice of investors.
“It is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country, western economic corridor and eastern economic corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana,” Khatar said.
The chief minister urged the Union finance minister that inland container depot (along Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata industrial corridor) should be set up at Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district, saying it will benefit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab also, apart from Haryana.
Ludhiana woman booked for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage
The Dakha police booked a woman for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage after the death of Ranjit Kaur's first husband. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Kaur of Karyal village in Moga. “In 2012, Manpreet Singh had died. After his death, she solemnised a second marriage with Parminder Singh of Karyal on July 6, 2014,” he alleged. The accused is yet to be arrested.
Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday. Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and Sandeep's son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.
Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act
The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station. The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court. Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on October 10, 2021.
Development means empowerment of the poor, says PM Modi in Kashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 1774 crore at an event at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Describing Kashi as eternal, Modi said it presents a picture of heritage and development to the country. Without naming anyone, Modi said that short-cuts may benefit some leaders, but not the country.
Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal
With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public. Senior town planner SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity.
