Chandigarh National Lok Adalat disposes 45k+ cases in UT, settlements worth ₹27.22 cr recorded

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at the New District Courts Complex, Sector-43, Chandigarh. Over 45,946 cases were settled including pending matters, pre-litigative cases and traffic challans, with settlements amounting to ₹27.22 crore.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the UT State Legal Services Authority and the UT District Legal Services Authority under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority. A total of 13 benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted to take up criminal compoundable cases, matters under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, motor accident claims tribunal claims, matrimonial and labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil cases, municipal issues and traffic challans, which were disposed of with the consent of all the parties.

89 pre-litigative cases involving ₹1.90 lakh were settled by the Permanent Lok Adalat (PUS), while 7 labour dispute cases involving ₹1 lakh were disposed of by the Labour Court. The state and district consumer commissions, disposed of 53 cases involving ₹1.44 crore. Further, 192 cases involving ₹57.83 crore were disposed of by Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT-II), Chandigarh, and 183 mutations were settled by the UT Tehsildar (revenue).

Over 23 cases pending for over five years were also disposed of during the Lok Adalat.

Arun Kumar Aggarwal, member secretary, UT State Legal Services Authority and Sunil Kumar, secretary, UT District Legal Services Authority were also present.