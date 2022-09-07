National medical council’s nod to Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility plan’
In a major relief to Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russian forces attack, the National Medical Council (NMC) has notified that it has no objection to the ‘academic mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students
In the upcoming semester, Ukrainian universities are offering a ‘mobility programme’ to Indian students under which they can opt to study at another university for a few semesters under the ‘student exchange’ programme. Last month, NMC had said that it doesn’t recognise the ‘mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which got students worried. But now the medical commission has issued a fresh notification on Tuesday.
The NMC Undergraduate Medical Education Board said that “It is informed that the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with the ministry of external affairs, wherein it was intimated that the Academic Mobility Program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different country globally. However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.”
“The commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility program in respect of Indian Medical Students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled,” it added.
Abhishek Sharma, 22, who belongs to Kotkapura and a first-year student of MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University said “last month, the agency that got me admitted to the university and helped there, informed me that I have the option to move to some university in another European country, under the academic mobility programme. I had not pursued it because NMC did not recognise it initially. But now they have no objection to it so I will look for options if possible.”
Indian students have got emails from Ukrainian universities to pay fees for the next semester. The students are being offered the option to return to the university for offline classes or continue studying theory online and return for practical training around February 2023 when the next semester begins. The other option being offered is a ‘mobility programme’ under which their classes will be arranged in some other university in Europe even as they will remain students of the Ukrainian university. Many Indian students who had enrolled in Ukrainian medical colleges are willing to move to another European country to complete the course under the mobility scheme.
Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak
Border Security Force has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening. In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector.
562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police
Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing Gill's weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through Bains''s counsel. His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively.
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
