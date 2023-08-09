National-level printmaking workshop commences in Chandigarh

A national printmaking workshop has started in the city with 75 eminent and young printmakers from across the country as participants. The workshop is being organised by the Central Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), and in association with the Government College of Art, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Young and eminent printmakers from across country are taking part in the workshop which is on till August 12 (HT Photo)

The inaugural ceremony took place at the auditorium of the Government College of Art.

“The event, which is on at two places – 53 printmakers are working at the graphics department of the Government College of Art, while 22 are working at the CLKA Open Hand Studio, Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh, is as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, and promises to be a captivating journey through the diverse realms of creativity, resonating with the essence of India’s rich cultural heritage and celebrating the artistic spirit that thrives within the nation,” said Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA.

The participants include 24 printmakers from Chandigarh and 51 from outside. The workshop will continue till August 12 from 10am to 6pm.

The renowned printmakers taking part in the workshop include Ramendranath Kastha, Vilas Shinde, Vijay Bagodi, Walter D’Souza, Ajit Seal, Subroto Mondal, Sridhar Murthy, Sunil Lal, Chhipa Sudhakar, Murali Das PV, Pritam Deokari, Rakesh Bani, Mahesh Prajapati, Ananda Moy Banerjee, and Chippa Sudhakar.

Faculty members of the printmaking department of the Government College of Art and tricity-based printmakers are also a part of the workshop. “The aim of the workshop is to enlighten printmakers with the creative delight of their evolved urge. Each artist will bring their unique perspective and creative flair, contributing to the grand tapestry of Indian art,” said Malhotra.

The workshop welcomes visitors between 10am and 6pm at the Printmaking Studios of the Government College of Art, and the CLKA Open Hand Art Studios, he added.

The culmination of this artistic extravaganza will be marked by a closing ceremony on August 12 (5:30pm) at the auditorium of the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10.

“This workshop will prove to be a great learning opportunity for us practicing printmakers, art lovers, and students as we will get to witness printmaking practices at such a large scale,” a participant said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON