National Road Safety Month in Chandigarh: Emphasis on safety gadgets at session

Several road safety sessions were conducted on Saturday by the road safety awareness cell, Chandigarh Traffic Police. One was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSS), Raipur Kalan, in which 150 students and 10 teachers participated. A total of 28 Chandigarh Transport Undertaking drivers attended the event organised as part of the 35th National Road Safety Month 2024 in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Besides, another programme for Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) drivers was conducted at Children Traffic Park, Sector 23. A total of 28 CTU drivers attended this event. These are hosted in observance of the 35th National Road Safety Month 2024, from January 15 to February 14.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The session includes awareness about the provisions of Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation 2017, Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Special emphasis was given on the use of safety gadgets, such as headgear (helmet) and seat belts.

The CTU drivers were asked to use the left lane while driving in the city, and drop passengers at the designated stop. The conductors were urged to help the drivers in case of a blind spot, when passengers alight and board. A pledge was also administered to follow, and obey the traffic rules and regulations for their own safety and safety of others on the road.