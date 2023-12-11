National Roller Skating Championship to be held in Chandigarh, Chennai from Dec 11

Asian and World medallist skaters, along with over 100 international-level players, will be vying for top honours in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship to be held in Chandigarh and Chennai from December 11 to 25. Over 4,000 skaters, representing 27 states and Union territories, will compete in 12 disciplines. Andhra Pradesh will be sending the biggest contingent of 368 skaters, while hosts Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu have fielded 254 and 336 skaters, respectively. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The championship is being organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There are three venues in Chandigarh. Roller hockey and in-line hockey events will be held at the Sector 10 Skating Rink and KB DAV School, Sector 7. Skateboarding and freestyle events will be held at the Skate Park in Sector 17. Alpine and downhill skating will be held at Morni Hills, Panchkula.

Speed skating, artistic and roller derby will be held in Chennai from December 15 to 25.

Over 4,000 skaters, representing 27 states and Union territories, will compete in 12 disciplines. Andhra Pradesh will be sending the biggest contingent of 368 skaters, while hosts Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu have fielded 254 and 336 skaters, respectively.

In skateboarding, there are 141 entries across the age groups and para-skate category has sent over 40 entries.

There is a sizeable representation from the north-eastern states, while Ladakh is sending its contingent for the second time and their in-line hockey squad is competing for the first time.

“We have skaters from almost every corner of the country. Roller sports are catching up fast in the north-east and we have good representation from Ladakh and Andaman Nicobar Islands too,” said RSFI president Tulsi Aggarwal.