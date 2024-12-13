National School Games: 5 Punjab karate players clinch gold on Day 3

The third day of the 68th National School Games saw intense and thrilling action across multiple sports, with exceptional performances from athletes hailing from all corners of India. Punjab’s karate players Nazia Praveen, Akaljot Kaur, Khushpreet Kaur, Ruhani Sharma, and Navjot Kaur won gold medals in various karate events. Players in action during the National School Games in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The national karate competitions held at BCM Arya School were a major highlight, featuring young athletes battling it out in various categories.

In the U-14 boys’ 60kg category, Delhi’s Avraj Kumar claimed the gold, while Andhra Pradesh’s Hemant Kumar secured silver. The bronze medals went to Charan Gaur of Telangana and Ayush Kumar from Gujarat.

The above 60kg boys’ category saw a fierce contest, with Madhya Pradesh’s Vishal Yadav clinching the top spot. Liaqat Rathore from Gujarat took silver, while Tamil Nadu’s Thrunraj and Haryana’s Devaraj finishing third.

In the U-14 boys’ 40kg category, Telangana’s Aislawath emerged victorious, with Nahat Hussain of Assam taking second place. Sandeep from Punjab and Delhi’s Yudhveer shared third.

Garvit Mangla of Haryana claimed gold in the U-14 boys 30kg category, followed by Neeraj Kumar of Chhattisgarh in second. The third-place finishers were Suraj from Punjab and Devam Trivedi of Gujarat.

The U-14 girls’ Karate competitions were equally exhilarating, with Punjab’s Khushpreet Kaur topping the podium in the 42kg category. Anoop from CBSE took silver, while Isha Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Rashmi Pradhan from Assam secured bronze.

In the U-14 girls’ 34kg category, Punjab’s Ruhani Sharma took gold, with Haryana’s Simran finishing second. The third-place honors went to Ratna Maurya of Uttar Pradesh and Soniyana of Assam.

Akaljot Kaur of Punjab dominated the U-14 girls’ 30kg category, while Haryana’s Bhago Devi finished in second. Kanishka from Vidya Bharati and Hobika of Tamil Nadu took bronze.

In the U-14 girls’ 26kg category, Punjab’s Navjot Kaur won gold, followed by Tashmiya of Maharashtra in second and Delhi’s Navga in third.

The U-14 girls’ 24kg category saw a highly competitive field, with Parul Jitesh from CISCE, Mohini of Madhya Pradesh, and Mansi Mahadev of Maharashtra securing the top three positions.

In the U-14 girls’ 18kg event, Nazia Praveen from Punjab clinched gold, while Mahima from Tamil Nadu won silver. Vaidehi Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and Preeti Kumari of Bihar claimed the bronze medals.

The U-19 boys’ handball pool matches saw strong performances, with Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, CBSE, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Vidya Bharati, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka emerging victorious in their respective encounters.

In the U-19 girls handball pool matches, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, DAV, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan dominated their opponents, securing wins across the board.

The netball under-17 boys’ pool matches were equally thrilling, with victories for Haryana, Telangana, DAV, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Vidya Bharati.

In the U-17 girls’ netball pool matches, Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, CBSE, Madhya Pradesh, and DAV recorded impressive wins, further adding to the excitement of the day.

The games, which kicked off on December 11, will conclude on December 17.