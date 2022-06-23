National Statistical Office’s regional training on data-collection commences in Mohali
With an aim to impart training on data-collection, the regional branch of National Statistical Office (NSO) commenced its three-day regional training conference for Centre’s field officers on Wednesday.
NSO, a field operation division of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, will launch the 79th round of socio-economic Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and survey on Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) on July 1, 2022.
A first-of-its-kind survey being conducted on the request of the union ministry of AYUSH, it is expected to completed by June 2023.
The CAMS is being conducted to compile high-frequency socio-economic indicators and also to monitor sustainable development goals. In this survey, data will be collected on awareness and knowledge of AYUSH, its penetration, expenditure on AYUSH treatment, information on formal education, access to some basic amenities, monthly household consumption expenditure, knowledge regarding use of ICT among others using digital mode of data collection.
Regional office deputy director general Rajnish Mathur requested the participants to make full use of the training programme and clarify all their doubts before the start of the field work.
PU V-C releases newsletter
Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday released a newsletter documenting activities and deliberations conducted during the two-day national conference jointly organised by PU’s centre for social work and Indian Society of Professional Social Work (ISPSW) last month
Nexus Elante to have EV charging station
Nexus Malls on Wednesday announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp, for roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations across 17 malls in 13 cities, including Nexus Elante Mall. The malls will have with 24*7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs.
300 take part in yoga, music workshop
As many as 300 faculty members, staff and students of the Rayat and Bahra University participated in a workshop on the benefits of yoga and music in managing lifestyle diseases on Wednesday. The workshop was organised by Dr Deepak Puri the global chairman of Cardiomersion to mark World Music and Yoga Days.
Police conduct self-defence drive
As part of community policing, police conducted a demonstration drive on self-defence under the banner of “Swayam Self Defence - First Step to Safety” at the community centre in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Director general of police Parveer Ranjan issued directions to conduct regular programmes and spoke on the ill-effects of drugs.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics