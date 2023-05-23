Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC reserves order on Navjot Sidhu’s plea against security downgrade

Punjab and Haryana HC reserves order on Navjot Sidhu’s plea against security downgrade

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday reserved its order on the plea from former Punjab Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking upgrade in his security cover from Y to Z+ category

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday reserved its order on the plea from former Punjab Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking upgrade in his security cover from Y to Z+ category.

On May 18, the Punjab government had submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau on the threat perception to the Congress leader (HT File Photo)
On May 18, the Punjab government had submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau on the threat perception to the Congress leader (HT File Photo)

On May 18, the Punjab government had submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau (IB) on the threat perception to the Congress leader. On April 27, former state Congress chief had challenged Punjab government’s decision of his security downgrade from Z+ category to Y category. Sidhu is seeking upgrade of his security cover claiming threat to his life and liberty. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, after hearing all the parties on Monday reserved the plea for final order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot singh sidhu
navjot singh sidhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out