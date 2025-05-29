Navodaya Vidyalaya exams: 17 more nabbed for cheating using electronic devices

As many as 17 persons were arrested by UT police on Wednesday for allegedly using electronic gadgets to cheat during the Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment examination held on May 17 and 18. The arrested accused were named in two separate FIRs for allegedly impersonating and cheating using Wi-Fi devices, Bluetooth devices, and hearing aids during the exam. Both FIRs are currently under investigation, and the police are probing into possible links to organised cheating rackets. (Getty Images)

The first FIR has been registered at Sector-26 police station on a complaint filed by the principal of SGGS Collegiate Public School, Sector 26. The accused — identified as Neeraj Kumar, Deepak, Anjeet, Pardeep, Vikash, Rohit, Pankaj, Jatin, Mohit, and one woman — were caught at the examination centre allegedly using Wi-Fi devices and hearing aids to cheat. They have been booked under Sections 10 and 11 of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act

The other FIR has been registered at Sector-26 police station on the complaint of the principal of Moti Ram Arya Senior Public School, Sector 27. The accused in this case — Mandeep, Deepak Kumar, Ravi, Rahul, Harsh, Arman, and one woman — were allegedly found using Bluetooth devices during the examination.

Both FIRs are currently under investigation, and the police are probing into possible links to organised cheating rackets.

Earlier on May 19, police had arrested another 17 persons named in four FIRs registered for alleged use of electronic devices to cheat during the exam held on May 18.