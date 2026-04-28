Nayagaon man booked for flaunting pistol on social media

Flaunting firearms on social media has landed a Nayagaon resident in trouble as an FIR has now been registered against him. The FIR is registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of Section 5 or Section 7 (prohibited arms) of the Arms Act. (HT PHOTO)

The Punjab government, had in November 2022, put in place a complete ban on public display of firearms, be it online or offline, in view of the rising violence in the state. Those flouting the ban may face penalties and even jail.

The accused, Abhishek of Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, had allegedly uploaded videos and images on Instagram showing a firearm, suspected to be a Glock pistol. The content was publicly accessible, police said.

The case was registered after sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar received a tip-off about the posts while on patrol duty near the water tank area in Nayagaon. Acting on the information, he examined the accused’s social media account and found the alleged content following which the case was registered.

The FIR has been registered under Section 125 (acts that endangering human life or personal safety through rash or negligent behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 (possession, manufacturing, or trafficking of unlicensed firearms) and 27 (using arms or ammunition in violation of Section 5 (general licensing) or Section 7 (prohibited arms) of the Arms Act. An investigation has been launched to verify whether the weapon was licensed and where it was sourced from.