NC, Congress set to form new government in J&K

The National Conference-Congress alliance is set to form the new government in Jammu and Kashmir as the combine has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 51 of the 90 assembly constituencies. Supporters of the National Conference and the Congress celebrating early leads outside a counting centre on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

This will be the first elected government after 2018 when governor’s rule was imposed in J&K after the BJP withdrew its support from then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. This is also going to be the first elected government post-abrogation of Article 370 and delimitation of seats in J&K.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) figures, the NC is leading in 43 constituencies, Congress in eight, BJP in 26, PDP in two, Peoples Conference in two and Independent candidates in seven.

Omar set for comfortable win

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has got a comfortable lead from both the assembly constituencies which he contested. From Ganderbal, he is leading by 5,958 votes and Budgam by 8,612 votes.

“Sitting in the lawn quietly watching the results unfold on @deKoderdigital. Ever since I can remember elections have always been with @PrannoyRoy7749 & his calm, noise-free analysis so why should this one be any different! #elections #JammuKashmirAssemblyElection #JammuKashmir,” Omar wrote on X while he posted pictures watching election results on his laptop.

Omar Abdullah is planning to hold a press conference later in the afternoon.

The Congress is leading in eight constituencies, including five in Kashmir. J&K unit president Tariq Hameed Karra has taken a strong lead from Central Shalteng and is leading by 10,263 votes.

“This is a win of people and a verdict against BJP’s divisive policies and hate politics,” Karra said.

The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, however, didn’t put up an impressive show and is leading on only two seats. In the 2014 elections, the PDP with 28 seats had emerged as the single largest party.

PDP’s Iltija Mufti concedes defeat

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday accepted defeat as she was trailing in Sirgufwara-Bijbehara by 4,334 votes as the counting in six of the 12 rounds was completed.

Iltija, the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, wrote on X: “I accept the verdict of the people. The love and affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign.”

National Conference candidate Bashir Ahmad Veeri is leading the count in the constituency with 17,615 votes.

BJP retains hold in Jammu region

The BJP has put up an impressive show in the Jammu region and was leading in 26 constituencies. However, the BJP again failed to open its account in Kashmir, where it had contested 19 seats. All the leads for the party are from 10 districts of Jammu region.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina was trailing with more than 10,493 votes from Nowshera, where NC candidate Surinder Kumar Choudhary polled 30,883 votes.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone was leading from Handwara by 1,175 votes.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, however, was trailing by 4,848 votes. The party has so far failed to take a lead from a single of the 65 seats it contested in J&K.

Six Independent candidates are also leading from different seats.

The BJP was hopeful that its allies would do well in Kashmir, however, most of them have failed to make a mark.

Sources say the Congress and NC leadership could meet in Srinagar in the evening to stake claim to form the new government.