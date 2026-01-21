NC must clarify stand on divisional status for Pir Panjal, Chenab valley: PDP chief

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday, asked the National Conference (NC) to make its stand clear on the long-pending demand for divisional status for the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions, saying the issue was rooted in administrative necessity and not political rhetoric. Mufti accused both the National Conference and the BJP of being on the “same page” when it comes to criticising the PDP for raising the issue. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said the demand was “absolutely genuine” given the difficult terrain, fragile environment, far-flung habitations, and lack of adequate access to basic services in both regions.

“Pir Panjal and Chenab valley face serious administrative neglect. Their topography, vulnerability to environmental hazards, and distance from decision-making centres make divisional status the need of the hour,” she said, adding that governance must reach people at their doorstep, especially in border and mountainous areas.

Mufti accused both the National Conference and the BJP of being on the “same page” when it comes to criticising the PDP for raising the issue. “It is ironic that parties responsible for dividing regions for political convenience are questioning us for speaking up for the marginalised,” she said.

She reminded Farooq Abdullah about his late father Sheikh Abdullah’s covert support for the Dixon Plan, which had led to his arrest in 1953. “Today, raising legitimate demands for Pir Panjal and Chenab valley is once again being portrayed as divisive,” she said. She alleged that the BJP had weakened the political and administrative interests of the Pir Panjal region, and by extension Chenab valley, under the guise of delimitation. “These decisions were taken to serve narrow electoral interests, not the welfare of the people,” Mufti said.

Emphasising Jammu and Kashmir’s status as a border region, she said areas like Pir Panjal and Chenab valley face compounded challenges. “Environmental risks, strategic vulnerabilities, and lack of infrastructure demand focused administrative attention,” she added. She asserted that seeking divisional status for Pir Panjal and Chenab valley was about fairness and governance. “This is not about politics. It is about administrative justice and equal opportunity,” Mufti said, adding that the PDP would continue to stand with the people of both regions.

She also said Kashmir was incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and people of the Valley were eagerly awaiting their return. She also suggested that reservation of two Assembly seats for Kashmiri Pandits would be preferable. “Pandits must take their own decision. We are eagerly waiting for their return as the Valley is incomplete without them,” she said.

She also stated that in her recent meeting with LG Sinha, she had requested him to reserve two assembly seats in Valley instead of nominating two members of the community to the Assembly. “Let them come, contest elections and seek votes. Muslims will vote for them and that is how togetherness can be forged,” she said.