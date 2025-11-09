NC never consulted us, took decisions unilaterally: J&K Cong chief

Fissures within the alliance between National Conference (NC) and Congress are getting wider with each passing day as J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, on Saturday, stated that National Conference never consulted them on recently held Rajya Sabha polls and the ensuing by-polls to Nagrota assembly constituency. J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra (ANI)

The NC had won three seats in the recent Rajya Sabha elections while BJP with 28 party MLAs was able to secure one seat due to cross voting.

“I would like to say that NC, on both the occasions—of Rajya Sabha polls and Nagrota assembly bypolls announcements, took the decisions unilaterally. They never consulted us and never asked us that whether we are ready or not. They (NC) unilaterally announced that they are leaving a seat for Congress (in the Rajya Sabha polls),” he said.

Karra said that the Congress party refused to contest Rajya Sabha polls because NC didn’t give them a safe seat. “We asked them to leave third seat for Congress, which was considered safe, but they refused. They (NC) had given us an assurance to get us the third seat won through independents but we refused. We told them that since they have their own government, their own CM and a chief whip, therefore, NC MLAs shall vote for us and not the Independent MLAs,” he added.

“Independent MLAs has no chief whip. When NC could not save its own seat then how would have they ensured our win. That has been proved and that’s why NC could not save its seat,” he said.

The Congress chief said that despite doing calculations in tandem with the NC, the numbers were not there for the Congress.

He said that though the Congress has extended support to the NC, they were not part of the government.

Earlier, he flagged off a vehicle carrying signatures from across Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi against “vote chori”

“It’s an important day for Indian democracy today. “Vote chori” has become a culture in this country but this successful signature campaign could be the turning point for the retrieval of democracy. Since 2014 new type of thefts are coming to the fore,” he said.

Karra also slammed NC’s for promising a signature campaign in all the 90 constituencies for restoration of statehood that never kick-started. The signatures collected during the nationwide campaign against “Vote Chori” shall be submitted to the President of India by the AICC. Over two lakh signatures from Jammu and Kashmir were collected during the campaign.