NC pins hopes on Parliament session for restoration of statehood in J&K

National Conference (NC) has pinned hopes on the current session of Parliament, beginning on Friday, for the restoration of statehood in J&K. Legislator and party chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said he is hopeful that statehood will be restored during the budget session. (File)

NC has been making efforts to get the statehood restored. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, for the same, after coming to power. He even requested PM Modi again regarding the restoration during the inauguration of Z Morh Tunnel at Sonamarg earlier this month.

Omar in his first cabinet meeting passed the resolution for restoration of statehood for J&K.

Legislator and party chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said he is hopeful that statehood will be restored during the budget session. “We are very much hopeful regarding the restoration. We have a dual system of governance in the UT which isn’t good and once statehood is restored we can fulfil the promises made to people,” he said, adding that the PM Narendra Modi during his speech at Sonamarg said that his promises are never false. “We hope the PM, who himself said that statehood will be restored, will keep his promise,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Tanvir Sadiq said that the people of J&K have given a big mandate to the government and they have a lot of hope from the government. “People want their demands to be fulfilled and in a dual system it’s difficult so we want the restoration of the statehood and restoration of the Peoples rights.”

Sadiq also ruled out any confrontation with the Centre over the issue of statehood to J&K. “We are very much positive and hopeful about statehood restoration by the Centre government.”

NC leadership has already extended an olive branch to the centre and especially after a fierce election campaign during assembly polls against BJP. However after the government formation, Omar Abdullah and NC leaders have avoided any confrontation with the Centre with a hope the new bonhomie would result in statehood and allocation of generous funding to the J&K. Opposition, however has blamed NC for changing goal posts, forgetting its election promises and forging friendship with the BJP.

J&K BJP misleading Centre on statehood: NC

Provincial president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), adv. Rattan Lal Gupta on Thursday criticised the BJP leadership in J&K for misleading the Centre on the issue of statehood restoration.

“Such deceptive tactics are a betrayal of the people’s mandate and a disservice to the aspirations of J&K residents,” he said in a statement issued here.

“Despite repeated assurances, the BJP-led government has failed to restore J&K’s statehood, pushing the region further into developmental stagnation. J&K is already lagging behind in terms of infrastructure, employment, and economic growth compared to other states and the local BJP’s misleading approach has only worsened the situation,” he said.

He emphasised that the people of J&K overwhelmingly demand early restoration of statehood, but the BJP is placing its vested political interests above the welfare of the masses. “The BJP leadership here is acting as a mere mouthpiece of the Centre, rather than standing up for the genuine concerns of the people. Instead of amplifying the voices of J&K citizens, they continue to peddle misleading narratives to the Union Government, which has delayed statehood,” he added.

With inputs from HTC Jammu