NC walks a tightrope as chorus against J&K reservation policy grows

Less than two months into power, the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government is facing one of its first big tests amid growing resentment within the general category population over the Jammu and Kashmir reservation policy that increased reservation in seats for jobs, NEET and post graduate (PG) courses. While Omar Abdullah-led NC govt formed a cabinet subpanel to look into the policy, the party has remained tight-lipped on its stand on the issue. (File)

Notably, three petitions have been moved in the Jammu and Kashmir high court challenging the policy brought into force by the lieutenant governor-led administration earlier in the year. The open merit pool, which was around 60% prior to abrogation of Article 370, was squeezed to below 40%. The court while hearing one of the petitions has observed that once the decision comes, it will be applicable on both jobs and seats.

Last week, political science professor Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, also the statehood petitioner in Supreme Court, approached the HC against the amendment., saying the 2024 amendment reduced the share of general category to 30% despite there share of over 70% in the UT population. “This violates my right to recruitment, promotion and admission to education Institutions. This will also result absorption of inefficient people in health education, judiciary and other departments contrary to meritorious which affect the right to qualify health care, quality education and quality service of coming generation.”

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu later filed another petition over the “disparity” with the general category population.

Political leaders, led by the likes of former chief minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti, have also mounted pressure on the government to arrive at a solution.

It is in this backdrop that the National Conference is walking a tightrope on the issue despite having promised a relook at the policy in its assembly election manifesto. The party’s chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq did not respond to the query about the party’s present stand on the issue.

The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government did order the formation of a cabinet subcommittee to look into the new policy on November 22 amid the widespread demands to scrap it, with the CM himself acknowledging the resentment.

“For the first time, political parties have started talking about the issue and even the fresh reservations have been challenged in court. It will become a big issue for the NC government in the coming days and it remains to be seen how Omar tackles it without annoying communities who have benefited from the new reservation policy,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a political analyst.

The government’s approach, meanwhile, has resulted in growing resentment among the youth. Recently, when PG seats were announced for one of the UT’s medical institutes, just 30% were available for general open merit candidates.

A group of students have planned to hold a protest in New Delhi on December 14 to draw attention of top political leaders. Some student leaders have already met leaders in a bid to garner support for their protest.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami, said a caste census is essential to address the long-standing inequalities in Jammu and Kashmir’s reservation framework, adding, “We are not against reservation but demand fairness and balance. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a system that recognizes their aspirations and provides opportunities based on both equity and merit.”

Khuehami advocated for a fair and balanced reservation policy, saying, “Rooted in accurate data, it will not only uplift marginalized communities but also ensure justice and trust.”

Criticism has also come from within the party, with NC’s Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi last month threatening a sit-in protest outside the CM’s house. “…I have neither forgotten nor backtracked on the issue of rationalisation of reservation… I have talked with HCM twice [and] am told that there is some confusion about the distribution of the rules of business on many issues between the elected government and the other undemocratically imposed office and this subject is one among them. I am assured that the government will take a decision to rationalise the policy soon,” Mehdi had written on ‘X’ when asked to clarify his position on the issue by students and aggrieved persons about the party’s poll promises.

Peoples Democratic Party has also been vocal about the issue, with youth leader and MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, and party president Mehbooba Mufti leading the charge.

Mufti had demanded the implementation of statutory order of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, under which 75% seats are meant for open category candidates in higher medical courses especially in PG courses.