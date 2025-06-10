NCC cadets take to skies in Poonch at the edge of PoJK

The cadets of the NCC directorate Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, participated in a state-level adventure parasailing camp at the picturesque village of Jhullus in Poonch, barely 500 metres from the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The participants underwent rigorous training sessions, including safety drills, physical endurance exercises and meticulous planning, culminating in parasailing flights. (HT Photo)

This adventure activity conducted from June 3 to 9, was organised by five J&K Battalion NCC, Poonch.

The event saw the active participation of 100 NCC cadets and Associate NCC Officers from various colleges across the Poonch and Jammu regions. These young NCC boys and girls hailing from diverse backgrounds, demonstrated exceptional skills, confidence and bravery in undertaking such a challenging activity, which is considered a significant component of adventure training aimed at building leadership, resilience and national pride among the youth.

Commanding Officer Col Naresh Kaushik said, “The event served as a powerful display of the determination and courage of Indian youth and the successful conduct of this activity, in a sensitive border area facing persistent security challenges, reaffirmed the resolve of the nation to empower its youth and reinforce their confidence.”

The participants underwent rigorous training sessions, including safety drills, physical endurance exercises and meticulous planning, culminating in parasailing flights. The activity was meticulously organised to ensure safety and maximum experiential learning, allowing the cadets not only to challenge their physical limits but also to develop teamwork, leadership and a sense of discipline.