NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women. This is the fourth year in a row when the city has registered a dip in suicide cases
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.
Sixty victims (41 men and 19 women) were earning between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, 46 (32 men and 14 women) were earning less than ₹1 lakh, while 12 (10 men and two women) were earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, and only two (a man and a woman) were earning over ₹10 lakh.
The city was also among the 10 states and UTs where no farmers, or agricultural labourers had ended their lives.
30% suicide victims salaried employees
As per the data, of the 120 persons who died by suicide, 36 (31 men and five women) were salaried employees (30%), eight ( seven men and a woman) were in government service, while 28 (24 men and four women) were from the private sector. As many as 20 victims were homemakers, 16 were daily wagers, 13 were students (six men and seven women), 11 (nine men and two women) were unemployed and three men were retired. Fifteen self-employed men also died by suicide, including 11 businessmen, and three vendors.
The educational qualifications of 29 victims (15 men and 14 women) is not known, while 29 (15 men and 14 women) had completed matriculation, 19 (13 men and six women) had studied till Class 12, while 19 victims (16 men and three women) had studied till Class 8, 13 victims (11 men and two women) were graduates, while 12 (eight men and four women) had studied up to Class 5.
67.5% victims were married
As many as 81 victims (67.5%) were married, including 56 men and 26 women, while 37 (27 men and 10 women) were unmarried, one woman was a widow and the marital status of one man is not known.
Family problems leading cause
As many as 46 suicide victims (23 men, 23 women) took the extreme step due to family issues, 18 (15 men, 3 women) because of poor health (physical or psychological), 14 (13 men, 1 woman) due to unemployment, eight (5 men, 3 women) due to failing an exam, and nine (seven men and two women) due to professional issues. In seven cases, the cause was not known, while five died due to drug abuse, four people (two men and women each) died by suicide over love affairs, and six ended their lives over other issues.
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
