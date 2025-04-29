NCTE to start four new courses from upcoming session

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) chairperson Pankaj Arora on Monday said that the NCTE will soon start Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) of Sanskrit, yoga, performing and visual arts and physical training across the country. NCTE is making efforts to provide quality education across the country. (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference at the Kurukshetra University, on the sidelines of a ‘national conclave’ on transforming teacher education towards Viksit Bharat, Arora said that the NCTE is making efforts to provide quality education across the country.

Stating that dummy institutes will not be able to function in the country, he said NCTE is going to issue notice to 3,000 institutes, out of which 155 educational institutes are in Haryana, which have not submitted their progress report.

“Out of 779 teacher education institutions (BEd and DEd) in Haryana, notices have been issued to 155 educational institutions which have not submitted their progress report,” Arora said, adding that the main objective of NCTE is to prepare good teachers.

“New teaching courses are being started across the country, especially four new courses will be started in which yoga teachers, physical training, performing arts training and visual.