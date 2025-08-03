NDPS case: Panchkula court junks anticipatory bail plea of 3 pharmacists

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of three Panchkula pharmacists who were caught selling psychotropic tablets to an unauthorised purchaser in February this year. The court of additional sessions judge Himanshu Singh junked the plea after the NCB stated that their custodial interrogation was required. (Shutterstock)

The accused are Ashish Gupta, 33, the proprietor of M/s Hare Krishna Pharma, Jatinder Verma, 51, of M/s Verma Medico Distributors and Amit Chopra, 45, of M/s UR Enterprises

The case dates back to February 28 when a team, acting on CBI intelligence, inspected Pinjore-based M/s Deep Medicos, and found psychotropic tablets being sold without permit. The matter was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, which seized 948 tablets/capsules and registered a case against proprietor Randeep Singh based on his voluntary, self-incriminatory statement.

In his statement, Randeep named wholesale dealers Ashish Gupta, Jatinder Verma and Amit Chopra. Based on this, the NCB registered a case against them for violating their licence conditions by selling psychotropic substances to an unauthorised purchaser, M/s Deep Medicos.

Last week, the court had dismissed the bail plea of other pharmacists involved in the case: Sanjay Kumar, 61, of M/s SS Bharti, Naresh Kumar Sardana, 54, of M/s Mediking, and Deepak Sharma, 55, of Sharma Enterprises.