Nearly 200 take part in quiz on healthy food habit

More than 180 participants from five schools in the district took part in the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz-2024, organised by Hindustan Times, which concluded at the Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town, on Saturday. BRS Nagar DAV’s mother-daughter duo claimed top honours. The competition, which was the second cluster round in Ludhiana, brought together participants from across the region to promote healthy eating habits. (HT Photo)

The third season of the quiz, in collaboration with Team Slurrp and Team Pace, brought together parents and children, providing an interactive platform to test their knowledge of food and nutrition.

The Chandigarh cluster round, which preceded the Ludhiana event, was a hit among participants, fostering teamwork between parents and children. It encouraged families to explore healthy food choices and embrace the concept of ‘Achchi bhookh,’ a love for wholesome food. The event’s design ensured both learning and enjoyment, with a combination of an elimination round, a nutrition workshop and a thrilling final competition.

Guru Nanak Public School principal Mona Singh said, “This quiz not only strengthens the bond between children and parents but also boosts the confidence of children at an early stage. It was insightful for our teachers as well.”

Quizmaster Kunal said such events offer children a valuable platform to build confidence, teaching them the importance of embracing both victory and failure with grace.

The winners of the Ludhiana cluster round of the quiz were Vaidehi Bali and her mother Jyoti Bali from DAV, BRS Nagar, who secured the first place. They were followed by Shruti Singla and her mother Neha Singla, also from the same school. Adwika Jain and her mother Shweta Jain from Kundan Vidya Mandir claimed the third position.

Apart from Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town, DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, and Kundan Vidya Mandir, other participating institutions were International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, and Adarsh Public School.

The national finale has been scheduled for December 15 in Mumbai.