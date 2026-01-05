Nearly 20k pregnant women visiting Aam Aadmi clinics every month: Punjab health minister

Within just four months of launching a specialised, protocol-driven pregnancy care model, the state has recorded a massive surge in service utilisation, with nearly 20,000 pregnant women visiting the Aam Aadmi clinics every month, said Punjab health Minister Balbir Singh said on Sunday. Where ultrasounds are required, Aam Aadmi Clinic doctors issue referral slips enabling pregnant women to access free ultrasound services, Balbir Singh said. (File)

In an official statement, Singh said the programme has already provided free ultrasound services to over 10,000 women through a unique referral system.

By empanelling nearly 500 private diagnostic centres, the government has ensured that women can access scans, which usually cost between ₹800 and ₹2,000, entirely free of charge. This intervention alone has saved Punjab’s families an estimated ₹1 crore in out-of-pocket expenses within 120 days, he claimed in a statement.

Official data shows that less than 70% of pregnant women in Punjab had received their first ante-natal check-up and fewer than 60% had completed the recommended four check-ups, while the state’s maternal mortality ratio stood at 90 per one lakh live births, higher than the national average.

These figures underlined the urgent need for a comprehensive, accessible pregnancy care model across the state.

Around 5,000 women are being identified monthly as high-risk pregnancies, allowing for continuous tracking, focused support, and timely referral to higher medical facilities for specialist care. The reform has also significantly improved the patient experience, the health minister said.

From the first ante-natal visit to post-natal follow-up, the initiative strengthens the entire pregnancy care pathway by integrating technology, standardised clinical protocols, referral systems and community-level support, said the minister. “Under the visionary leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is building a healthcare system that ensures every mother receives quality care close to home. With 4.3 lakh pregnancies annually, the expansion of pregnancy care services at Aam Aadmi Clinics is a transformative step and sets a new benchmark for primary healthcare in India,” he said.