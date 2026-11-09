Post-Diwali air quality moderate in most parts of Kolkata barring Jadavpur

The city recorded high concentrations of particulate matter, with PM2.5 levels hovering around 106 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels at around 154 micrograms per cubic metre.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board , an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The AQI in Jadavpur stood at 221, followed by Beniapukur at 195, Ballygunge at 191 and Bidhannagar at 177. Rabindra Sarobar in south Kolkata recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 125.

Kolkata, Kolkata recorded moderate air quality after Diwali night, with an average Air Quality Index of 167, even as Jadavpur in the southern part of the city recorded poor air quality, according to data from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board .

PM2.5 particles, which are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter, can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks.

A senior WBPCB official said pollution levels varied significantly across Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Sunday night.

Real-time monitoring data showed that the PM2.5-based AQI at Ballygunge rose sharply from a moderate level in the afternoon to 321 by 11 pm.

At Salt Lake in Bidhannagar, it increased from 117 in the afternoon to 330 by 11 pm, peaking at 336 shortly after midnight.

Jadavpur also witnessed a sharp rise in pollution levels, with the AQI reaching 326 by 11 pm.

Fort William, near Red Road, recorded a PM2.5-based AQI of 268 by 1 am, while the reading at Rabindra Bharati University's monitoring station touched 265 during peak night hours.

Environmentalists Somendra Mohan Ghosh and Naba Dutta said there had been extensive illegal use of non-green fireworks containing toxic chemicals such as barium, lead and arsenic, well beyond the permitted 8 pm to 10 pm window.

They said several areas, including Jadavpur, Bidhannagar, Rajpur-Sonarpur and New Town, had recorded elevated pollution levels.

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