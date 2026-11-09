BMC bans rockets, aerial firecrackers across Mumbai till Nov 25 after multiple fires

On Sunday, 142 fire incidents were recorded in a single day, of which 137 were caused by firecrackers. Two women sustained injuries in these incidents, said MFB. The latest was the fire at Noorbaugh market in Dongri on late Sunday.

The decision comes after major fire incidents occurred due to bursting of firecrackers at different locations, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Following multiple fire incidents across Mumbai over the past two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed a ban on the use of rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25.

Are other firecrackers banned in Mumbai, and how long does the restriction last?

Are other firecrackers banned in Mumbai, and how long does the restriction last?

Which firecrackers are banned in Mumbai, and where does the restriction apply?

Which firecrackers are banned in Mumbai, and where does the restriction apply?

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The prohibitory order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma in her capacity as chairperson of the Urban Disaster Management Authority came into immediate effect on November 9. It extends to both public and private spaces, including residential buildings, terraces, rooftops, balconies, courtyards, parking lots and slum settlements.

The civic administration cited the city’s dense population, high-rise buildings, narrow roads, slum settlements and concentration of residential and commercial establishments as factors that make aerial fireworks particularly hazardous.

The order said that when rockets and similar skyward-launching fireworks are ignited, their burning debris can fall on building rooftops, balconies, windows and combustible materials, potentially triggering fires and endangering human lives and property.

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A senior civic official told HT that the decision was taken due to the uncertain nature of such firecrackers. “They don’t have a set path, and can travel anywhere. The wind movement can easily lead to ignition wherever it finds combustible material, hence banning would make sure that fire due to firecrackers would come to a halt,” said the official.

Thane also imposed a similar, albeit longer, prohibition. In an order dated November 9, district collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Shrikrishna Panchal banned the use of rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across the entire district until January 8, 2027. The order came after 11 fire incidents were reported across Thane on Sunday.

Also Read:One child dead, 269 people treated for firecracker-related burn injuries across Tamil Nadu during Diwali

In Mumbai, deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners and the fire brigade have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the prohibition. The BMC clarified that the ban is restricted to rockets and similar aerial fireworks, while the use of other firecrackers will continue to be governed by prevailing laws, court orders and directions issued by competent authorities.