Nearly saffron: BJP takes heart from two runner-up finishes in Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again failed to open its account in Kashmir during the recently concluded assembly polls but took solace in two runner-up finishes in the Valley. The party also came in third on two seats in Kashmir, where it contested on 19 of the total 47 seats. The BJP finished runner-up in Kashmir two seats. (File)

The party leaders were hopeful that its candidates would do better in the Muslim-majority Kashmir and could open the party’s account for the first time. However, despite coming close in Gurez, party candidate and former legislator Faqir Mohammad Khan ended up losing.

Khan secured 7,246 votes for a defeat margin of just 1,132 against National Conference’s Nazir Ahmad Khan. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who had campaigned in the constituency, had last week hinted that the BJP could win its first assembly seat from Kashmir in Gurez.

The party also stood distant runner-up at Habba Kadal, where Ashok Kumar Bhat polled 2,899 votes against NC’s Shamim Firdous’ 12,437 votes.

BJP candidate from Anantnag West , Mohammad Rafeeq Wani, who is also the local vice-president secured 6,574 votes for a third place finish. The winner from the constituency, Abdul Majeed Bhat of the NC bagged 25,135 votes, while Peoples Democratic Party candidate Abdul Gaffar Sofi came in second with 14,700 votes.

From the neighbouring Shopian, the BJP candidate who was also leading in the constituency for a few rounds bagged 6,895 and was placed at number four. The assembly constituency was won by independent candidate Shabir Kulley, who secured 14,113 votes.

At Lal Chowk assembly constituency the BJP candidate Er Ajaz Hussain Rather was placed on number 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ram Madhav had campaigned for the party. The PM’s rally was held in Srinagar’s SK Stadium, which falls in the same constituency. At Karnah, BJP candidate Mohammad Idrees was placed at number five with 2,973 votes.

Looking at the silver lining, BJP local unit president Ravinder Raina said the party’s vote share increased in the Valley and their candidates remained runner-up and second runner-up on several seats. “We also got a good share of votes in the Muslim majority areas of Pirpanchal where the party wasn’t able to find candidates,” he said.

The BJP secured the highest 25.64% vote share, up from its last performance. Notably, the BJP had not contested the Lok Sabha elections from three seats in Kashmir. Also at several places in Kashmir, party workers and leaders were supporting independents who they viewed as potential allies.

Former BJP legislator Surinder Ambardar said the BJP gave tickets to ordinary people from Kashmir but they still managed to get good votes, adding, “It indicates the acceptability of the BJP has increased in Kashmir Valley and future belongs to our party.”