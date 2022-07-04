Need to begin a fight for both jawan and kisan: Satya Pal Malik
Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday took a dig at the Centre’s newly announced Agnipath scheme that replaces the old recruitment pattern in the Indian defence forces, asking the aspirants to get united and fight on the issue of recruitments.
“I feel sorry for the aspirants, who used to practice day and night on the banks of the canals for their selection in the defence forces. Now they have got this recruitment (policy) in return of their hardship,” he said without mentioning the name of the Agnipath scheme.
The former governor of Bihar, Goa, and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions over the Agnipath scheme, terming it a threat to national security and a joke with the aspirants.
“You need to learn to fight if you want to be recruited. You fight on the issue of recruitments and I will join you,” he told the youths.
“There is a need to fight for both jawans and kisans and this decisive fight will make the slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan come true,” he said while addressing a gathering at a programme organised by the members of Malik khap and Sanyukt Kisan Sangarsh Samiti at Seenk Pathri village of Panipat district.
Malik said nobody is happy with the farmers and servicemen now. “Earlier, the Centre tried to destroy farming community and now they want to ruin the jawans. The farmers have won half the battle, but the other half for guaranteed MSP needs to be fought. This fight will continue as the government does not want to enact a law for guaranteed MSP to provide benefit to a big private company,” he added.
He said that he will continue his fight for the rights of farmers and youths after his tenure as governor will be over; even though he always carries his resignation letter in his pocket.
He also said that the entire farming community of the country should unite on one platform.
Without divulging much details, Malik also slammed the Congress for “dividing” people on the basis of caste and said, “There was unity among the jats, yadavs, gurjars and rajputs, but the Congress created a rift among them and they got divided.”
He said that he had been extended an invitation from a Yadav and Gurjar-dominated village of Rewari district for the inauguration of a Gaushala there.
