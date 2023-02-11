Need to maintain a balance between Chandigarh’s heritage and growth: Mayor Anup Gupta

City mayor Anup Gupta on Friday said heritage should not come in the way of Chandigarh’s growth.

“There is a need to maintain a balance between the city’s character and growth,” said Gupta at architecture expo ARCHEX that took off at Parade Ground in Sector 17 on Friday.

The mayor was participating in a panel discussion on “Chandigarh: Growth vs Preservation” after inaugurating the four-day expo.

The Chandigarh chapter of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) in association with Minds Media and Management Pvt Ltd is organising ARCHEX – an exhibition on interiors, exteriors and construction materials, from February 10 to 13. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 7 pm and there is no entry fee.

It is supported by the Green and Eco-Friendly Movement (GEM) of ASSOCHAM, Chandigarh chapter, and Chandigarh chapter of Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI).

Apart from the mayor, the participants in panel discussion included UT chief architect Kapil Setia, architects Sumit Kaur, Namita Singh, Sangeeta Bagga and Shilpa Das (host and moderator); and Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents’ Welfare Organisations (CFORWO).

Sharing his take, the mayor said heritage was coming in the way of city’s development: “Chandigarh has its own character, but it’s losing out on growth compared to cities in other countries.”

Sumit Kaur, member, Chandigarh Heritage Committee, said it was only because of retaining its heritage that Chandigarh was being recognised globally, and by maintaining its character, it was still a liveable city.

Surinder Bahga, president, FSAI, Chandigarh chapter, said, “ARCHEX is a millennial initiative to pay ode to latest trends. In today’s fast-paced world, it is quintessential to stay abreast with the evolving trendsetters in interiors and architectural industry, and this expo stands testament to the same.”

The exhibition is categorised into three sections, each covering a different facet of architecture, construction and home decor.