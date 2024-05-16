Need to save country from ‘jumlas’: Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said if the country has to be saved from “jumlas (hollow promises)”, people will have to show the door to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikramaditya Singh during his election rally in Kullu. (PTI)

Addressing public meetings in Banjar and Manali assembly constituencies, the leader also questioned the former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s contribution in the development of Mandi during his tenure in office.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Jai Ram Thakur kept showing people the dream of building an international level airport in Mandi, which was not fulfilled,” he said.

Vikramaditya while invoking his father and six-time CM Virbhadra Singhs said, “Virbhadra Singh has made a huge contribution. He gifted IIT and medical college to Mandi.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP candidate for fielding actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, he said the saffron party had ignored its senior leaders and chosen a candidate who neither has any knowledge of religion nor of the culture of the state.

Vikramaditya said he was committed to ensure the development of the state, saying “We provided ₹3,560 crore for the maintenance and construction of roads in the state. The roads affected by the disaster were restored within 24 hours.”

PM won’t let Constitution to be tampered: Kangana

Dharamshala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut on Thursday hit the campaign trail in Kullu, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will risk his life but not allow the Constitution to be tampered with.

Ranaut said the PM will also not allow any reservation to be snatched away.

Taking a jibe at Congress, she said the country does not want a weak government. “Your every vote will form a strong government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre. If someone even mistakenly pressed the button on the Congress symbol, his vote is surely a waste,” she said, while urging the people to vote for the BJP.