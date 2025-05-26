Need value-based and inclusive education: Governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday underscored the importance of value-based and inclusive education in line with the emerging needs of the industry and future challenges. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya. (File)

Addressing the teachers, academic leaders and scholars during the provincial “acharya sammelan” of Vidya Bharati held at Samalkha in Panipat, through virtual mode, Dattatraya said education should not be limited to rote learning and academic excellence. It should develop moral values, critical thinking and a spirit of innovation in students, he said, stressing the need for an education system that is inclusive, accessible and compatible with socio-economic diversity.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, he said students must be equipped with academic knowledge as well as ethics, social responsibility and skills in line with the demands of the global workforce. He called upon teachers to guide students with compassion and knowledge.

The governor said that Haryana government is taking many initiatives in the field of education and appreciated the efforts to improve the infrastructure of schools, integration of digital learning tools, scholarships to meritorious students and promotion of vocational training.

He said that Vidya Bharati is India’s largest organisation in the field of education, which is sowing the seeds of Indian culture and moral values in children along with education.