 NEET, NET paper leak row: Congress leaders lock BJP office in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET, NET paper leak row: Congress leaders lock BJP office in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 23, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The protestors claimed that lakhs of students had been affected by the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and UGC-NET

Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET row, several Congress workers and students protested against the Union government in Ambala on Saturday and locked the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The protest, led by AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan, started from Sector 10 in Ambala City and ended at the BJP office in the presence of a heavy police force. (HT Photo)
The protest, led by AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan, started from Sector 10 in Ambala City and ended at the BJP office in the presence of a heavy police force. (HT Photo)

The protest, led by AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan, started from Sector 10 in Ambala City and ended at the BJP office in the presence of a heavy police force. The protestors claimed that lakhs of students had been affected by the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and UGC-NET.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Chauhan said, “The main gate of the BJP office was locked as a mark of protest so that the dumb and deaf government wakes up to see what the NTA has done.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NEET, NET paper leak row: Congress leaders lock BJP office in Ambala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On