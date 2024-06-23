NEET, NET paper leak row: Congress leaders lock BJP office in Ambala

Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET row, several Congress workers and students protested against the Union government in Ambala on Saturday and locked the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The protest, led by AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan, started from Sector 10 in Ambala City and ended at the BJP office in the presence of a heavy police force. (HT Photo)

The protest, led by AICC secretary Chetan Chauhan, started from Sector 10 in Ambala City and ended at the BJP office in the presence of a heavy police force. The protestors claimed that lakhs of students had been affected by the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and UGC-NET.

Chauhan said, “The main gate of the BJP office was locked as a mark of protest so that the dumb and deaf government wakes up to see what the NTA has done.”